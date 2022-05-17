How much does Disney+ cost in the UK and US, and what’s included?

Disney+ is one of the latest streaming platforms to hit the UK, but thanks to the global media giant’s unmatched back catalogue of TV shows and movies, as well as its competitive price plan, it’s fast becoming one of the most popular.

Launched in 2019 and first available in the UK in 2020, the Walt Disney Company’s flagship streaming platform has been outpacing growth forecasts and gaining new viewers while rivals are losing them. Disney+ reports that the service now has more than 137 million subscribers around the world.

Take a look at the sprawling catalogue of content on Disney+ and it’s easy to see why subscribers are flocking to it. The streaming app is home to hundreds of classic Disney and Pixar films, almost all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the entire Star Wars catalogue, and bingeable boxsets from FX, Fox and ABC like How I Met Your Mother, Bob’s Burgers and all 33 seasons of The Simpsons.

The service also became home to Disney’s new theatrical releases during lockdown. For an extra fee on top of the usual monthly subscription, Disney+ Premier Access allows viewers to watch new Disney movies as soon as they hit the cinemas.

With more and more new streaming apps arriving in the UK – Paramount Plus is the latest to join and launches 22 June – rival services are trying to outdo one another on content and price. So how does Disney+ compare to the competition?

How much does Disney+ cost in the UK?

Disney+ costs £7.99 per month in the UK.

If you pay per year Disney+ costs £79.90, which is a saving of £15.98. That means you essentially get 12 months for the price of 10.

In February 2021, Disney+ expanded its catalogue with content from Star and increased the price of its subscription from £5.99 per month to its current price of £7.99.

How much does Disney+ cost in the US?

Disney+ costs $7.99 per month in the US. If you subscribe for a full year Disney+ costs $79.99, which is a saving of $15.89.

Jonathan Groff is King George in Hamilton, the filmed version of the original Broadway production.

What’s included in the regular monthly price?

Disney+ includes the entire catalogue of TV shows and movies in its monthly price plan.

Unlike Amazon Prime Video, which includes some shows and movies for free but charges a rental fee for others, you’ll get everything included in your Disney+ membership.

And unlike Netflix, which charges extra for HD content and to watch on more than one device at a time, Disney+ allows you to stream in HD as standard on as many as four different devices. That makes it ideal for families who watch in separate rooms.

What’s not included is Disney+ Premier Access, a premium service that unlocks access to new Disney movies at the same time as their theatrical release.

What is Disney+ Premier Access?

Disney+ Premier Access was introduced in September 2020, when much of the US and the UK was in lockdown.

With cinemas shut to the public, Disney+ Premier Access was pitched as a home for displaced movies originally intended for theatrical release. Disney launched the service with the live-action remake of Mulan.

Disney+ Premier Access costs £19.99 (or $29.99 in the US) on top of your usual monthly charge for Disney Plus. Once purchased you can watch the film as many times as you like. That might sound steep for a single movie, but Disney hopes viewers will compare it to the cost of a couple of cinema tickets and an extra large popcorn.

If you’re not too bothered about seeing the latest titles as they open, you’re in luck. Disney+ Premier Access movies eventually move to the regular Disney+ service after a few months, so they’ll become part of your monthly subscription in time.

To date, only five movies have debuted on Disney+ Premier Access:

Mulan

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cruella

Black Widow

Jungle Cruise

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios’ Loki exclusively on Disney+ (Marvel Studios)

Is Disney+ free with Amazon Prime?

No, Disney+ does not come free with Amazon Prime.

Amazon has its own rival streaming service, called Amazon Prime Video, which competes with Disney+ for viewers. This makes it very unlikely that we’ll ever see both services bundled together as one.

How does the price of Disney+ compare to other streaming services?

Disney+ costs £7.99 per month in the UK, which gets you access to the vast majority of content on the platform in HD, and lets you watch on up to four devices simultaneously. Compare that to the industry leader Netflix, which charges £10.99 per month to watch in HD on two screens. Netflix also offers a basic £6.99 per month plan if you only want to watch in standard definition on a single screen.

In the US the price difference is more stark. Disney+ costs $7.99 per month in the US, considerably cheaper than the cheapest Netflix plan of $9.99. For HD viewing Netflix charges $15.49, almost twice as much as the comparable Disney Plus plan.

Here’s how Disney+ compares to other leading streaming platforms in the UK:

Monthly Yearly Disney+ £7.99 £79.90 (saves £15.98) Netflix (basic) £6.99 £83.88 (no saving) Netflix (standard) £10.99 £131.88 (no saving) Netflix (premium) £15.99 £191.88 (no saving) Amazon Prime Video £5.99 £79 (includes Amazon Prime) Apple TV+ £4.99 £49.99 (saves £9.89) Now* £9.99 £119.88 (no saving)

* Now price based on average price of entertainment or cinema membership

What are the Disney+ bundle options?

In the US you can bundle your Disney+ subscription with ESPN Plus and Hulu for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three subscriptions would cost $21.97. For $6 per month extra you can watch Hulu without ads.

When it launched, Disney+ was characterised as the family-friendly streaming platform thanks to its giant back catalogue of classic Disney and Pixar animated films. Partnering with ESPN Plus and Hulu means the service can appeal to a more mature audience, with sports on ESPN Plus and grittier, more adult programming on Hulu.

There are no such Disney+ bundles currently available in the UK, though the addition of Star in 2021 brought a wider variety of mature TV shows to the streaming platform, including classics like 24, Grey’s Anatomy, Desperate Housewives and The X-Files.

