How long is your pet dog expected to live?

Posted on April 28, 2022 0

New research from the Royal Veterinary College estimates the lifespans of pet dogs in the UK.

Here is a full list of the dog breeds included in the study, and their estimated life expectancy:

  • Jack Russell terrier – 12.72 years
  • Yorkshire terrier – 12.54 years
  • Border collie – 12.10 years
  • Springer spaniel – 11.92 years
  • Crossbred – 11.82 years
  • Labrador retriever – 11.77 years
  • Staffordshire bull terrier – 11.33 years
  • Cocker spaniel – 11.31 years
  • Shih-tzu – 11.05 years
  • Cavalier King Charles spaniel – 10.45 years
  • German shepherd dog – 10.16 years
  • Boxer – 10.04 years
  • Beagle – 9.85 years
  • Husky – 9.53 years
  • Chihuahua – 7.91 years
  • American bulldog – 7.79 years
  • Pug – 7.65 years
  • English bulldog – 7.39 years
  • French bulldog  – 4.53 years

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link How long is your pet dog expected to live?