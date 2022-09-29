How Is Wolverine Alive After Logan? Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Heard Us And Have A Hilarious Answer

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman literally broke the internet as they announced that Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The third instalment of Marvel’s X-rated superhero film will mark both Ryan aka Deadpool and Hugh aka Wolverine’s MCU debut. However, the internet had only question after the big announcement, How is Wolverine still alive after Logan?? Well, the duo has heard our questions and shared a hilarious video, answering (kinda) about the timeline of Deadpool 3 and how is Logan still alive.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Sharing yet another video, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman hyped fans further for their upcoming movie Deadpool 3 and this time tried to answer one of the most asked questions. Jackman could be heard saying, “I had a lot of questions. I’m sure you had a lot of questions, but rest assured, we’re going to answer them right now. Like, for example, how is Wolverine alive after Logan?”

Reynolds goes on to explain, “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that. What actually happens in our film is…,’ as he gets to the point, the song Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go starts playing loudly over their voice. The duo is then seen enacting a brawl with Ryan punching Hugh and him removing his claws. They end the video by saying ‘We love you Kevin Feige.’ Watch the hilarious video here.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

Deadpool 3 will directed by Shawn Levy and will reportedly also have more members of X-Men. The movie is expected to hit the theaters on September 2, 2023.

