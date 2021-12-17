How I Met Your Father: Kim Cattrall joins as the future version of Hilary Duff in the new trailer

Kim Cattrall has joined the cast of How I Met Your Mother’s spin-off series How I Met Your Father.

In the new trailer, which was released on Thursday (16 December), the 65-year-old actor is seen assuming the recurring role of the show’s narrator, who is he older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie.

“This is the story of how I met your father,” Cattrall says towards the beginning of the trailer. “It was hard living in the moment in 2022. There was always someplace else you could be. Someone else you could be with.”

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the premise of the series follows a protagonist named Sophie, who will be telling her son the story of how she met her father.

As per Hulu, the story “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options”.

Alongside Cattrall and Duff, other cast members include actors Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma as Jessie, Valentina, Charlie, Ellen, and Sid, respectively.

The original show How I Met Your Mother ran for nine seasons starting from 2005 to 2014.

The original storyline followed the journey of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), an architect, who recounts to his children the events that led him to meet their mother.

His journey is made more eventful by the presence of his friends Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Marshall (Jason Segel), Robin (Cobie Smulders), and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).

The first episode of How I Met Your Father will premiere on 18 January 2022 on Hulu.

