How did the ECHR stop the first Rwanda deportation flight?

Posted on June 16, 2022 0

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) grounded a Home Office deportation flight to Rwanda at the 11th hour on Tuesday (14 June), landing a significant blow to the government’s plan.

But what is ECHR, and why did it intervene in the attempt to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda?

The international court was set up in 1959 to rule on alleged violations of the civil and political rights set out in the European Convention on Human Rights.

It is not a European Union institution and Brexit has not affected the UK’s relationship with it.

