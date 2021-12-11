How can the climate crisis enable terrorism?

What can be done to stop it?

The UN boss called for collective action to address the root causes of insecurity, stressing that “conflicts and terrorism do not take place in a vacuum”.

Instead, he said, each are the result of “deep fractures” in society such as poverty, human rights violations and poor governance.

It is only by addressing these issues, in addition to the well-documented steps needed worldwide to curb the effects of climate change, that the exploitative relationship between the climate crisis and terror groups can be annulled.

Mr Guterres laid out four key preventative measures to do this:

Increase investment in adaptation and resilience

Citing the recent Cop26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, he reminded the council that developed countries must keep their promise to provide at least $100bn (£75.3bn) per year to developing countries for climate action.

Better analysis and early-warning systems

The UN chief stressed that understanding and anticipating the cascading effects of climate change strengthens all efforts to bolster peace and security.

“We also need to build on existing expertise in disaster risk reduction and integrate climate risk into all economic and financial decisions”, he said.

Development of partnerships and initiatives

He urged countries to make the best use of on-the-ground expertise, while drawing on the political, technical and financial capacities of regional and international actors.

“[Our] regional strategy for the stabilisation, recovery and resilience of the Boko Haram-affected areas of the Lake Chad basin region is a good example,” Mr Guterres said.

Jointly developed by the African Union, the Lake Chad Basin Commission, the UN and other partners, the strategy integrates humanitarian action, security, development and climate resilience, he explained.

Sustained investment

Finally, he warned that African peace missions in places such as the Sahel and Somalia often have limited room to manoeuvre and are faced with great funding uncertainties.

He asked the council to provide predictable funding “guaranteed by assessed contributions”.

“I urge you to consider this matter again as soon as possible”, he told ambassadors, insisting this would be key to ensuring terror groups can no longer exploit communities already succumbing to the effects of climate change.