How a Michael Jackson song became the bizarre anthem to the QAnon JFK Jr cult movement

More than 100 QAnon supporters gathered at the Dealey Plaza in Texas, the site of former president John F Kennedy’s assassination, on Monday with the hope that his deceased son John F Kennedy Jr will return.

And while they waited, they sang “We Are the World”, a song written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie in 1985.

Conspiracy theorists have embraced the charity single, which gained popularity for raising money for African people plagued by famine.

“There’s a choice we’re making, we’re saving our own lives. It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me,” they sang in unison.

However, to the crowd’s disappointment, the former president’s son did not return from the dead.

JFK Jr, who died in a 1999 plane crash, has long been a muse for QAnon theorists who believe that his death was faked and that he has been hiding all these years.

They believe that he will return to reinstate Donald Trump as president in 2024 to battle Democrats or, as they call them, “a coterie of satanist pedophiles and cannibals.” JFK Jr was a Democrat during his time.

The conspiracy theorists believe that JFK Jr is Q, a mythological Trump supporter entrenched in the “deep state”, who occasionally leaks information on the “Satan-worshipping” cabal of Democrats.

But, according to their later theory, English rock band Rolling Stone’s Keith Richards is, in fact, JFK Jr in disguise. And Richards’ colleague Mick Jagger is actually Michael Jackson, they claim.

Jackson and Trump’s family have shared a long friendship, and the former president has often publicly defended the singer. “He was a very good friend of mine. He was an amazing guy, but beyond all else, he was the greatest entertainer I’ve ever known,” Mr Trump wrote about Michael Jackson in Time magazine in 2009.

Continuing with their outlandish theories, QAnon supporters believe that other famous dead celebrities such as Princess Diana and Robin Williams will return.

“…there were 900 celebrities that had to take their death due to the Illuminati and the contract they had. So they called it the gone with the wind program and they are supposed to return,” a QAnon supporter, wearing a T-shirt with JFK’s face on it, told local journalist Rex Ravita.

The Dallas chapter of the QAnon supporters are reportedly on the most extreme fringes of the absurd conspiracy theory.

The Dallas organisation also has a largely decentralised QAnon conspiracy theory that it has a leader whose name is “Negative48”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link How a Michael Jackson song became the bizarre anthem to the QAnon JFK Jr cult movement