Houses destroyed after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

Dozens of houses were destroyed and at least 280 people were killed after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Patika province in Afghanistan on Wednesday morning (22 June), the nation’s state-run news agency Bakhtar has said.

Bakhtar’s director general Abdul Wahid Rayan said that at least 90 houses have been destroyed and people were believed to be trapped underneath rubble.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt in other areas of Afghanistan as well as Pakistan and India.

