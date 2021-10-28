Households to pay £3,000 more in tax since Johnson became PM, says think tank

Tax bills for households will be £3,000 higher since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister as a result of changes announced in the Budget according to a leading think tank.

The Resolution Foundation (RF) also said the poorest fifth in the country will be around £280 a year worse off as a result of the £20 cut to Universal Credit.

Researchers said three-quarters of households on UC will be worse off as a result of the changes, even with new tapering rules and a rise announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Wages are also unlikely to rise in real terms this year due to high inflation and will only increase by around 2.4% between the financial crisis in 2008 and 2024, compared to a one third rise recorded in the 16 years prior to 2008.

The calculation of taxes increasing by £3,000 by 2026/27 means the tax take will be at the highest level since 1950, RF found.

James Smith, research director at the RF, said: “We’re becoming a bigger state and more higher tax state.

“The total increases in taxes since Boris Johnson has become Prime Minister is equivalent to around £3,000 for each household in the UK, so this is a really chunky change, although most of that falls on people on higher and middle incomes.

“We’re not set for the low-tax economy that the Chancellor wants or the high wage economy that you see on the horizon.

“Slow growth is really casting a shadow over what’s happening in terms of the overall health and outlook and household finances are still in pretty bad shape and a huge challenge.”

