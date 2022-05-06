'House Of The Dragon' Trailer: As House Of Targaryen Prepares For Civil War, Fans Go 'Holy Sh*t'

The first trailer of House of the Dragon trailer is finally out now and fans cant contain their excitement. The highly-anticipated prequel series to Game of Thrones is all set to release this summer and is based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood. House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the original events of GoT and follows the House of Targaryen and their reign over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Although the main plot of the show will follow the fall of the Targaryen dynasty, and the civil war to capture the coveted Iron Throne. The Targaryen civil war is also known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy as King Viserys I Targaryen, the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms, and Matt Smith stars as his brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen, the actual heir to the Iron Throne. The show also stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower (the Hand of the King), Olivia Cooke as Millicent Hightower (the Hand of the King’s daughter), and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria (Prince Daemon’s most trusted advisor).

The trailer starts off with the introduction of Rhaenyra Targaryen who is the great-great-great-great-great-great grandmother of Daenerys Targaryen, and though she is the firstborn child of King Viserys I, a woman is not considered the natural-born heir to the throne. Though her father breaks that tradition and names her his heir. Naturally, the decision doesn’t go down well with others, mainly because of her gender and the power of the Iron Throne. House of the Dragon is all set to release on August 21, 2022.Watch the trailer here.

As the trailer was released, fans took to Twitter and expressed their excitement. Take a look at fans reaction here.

