'House Of The Dragon' Has Left Maisie Williams 'Curious'; Here's What She Has To Say About The Spinoff Show

Popularly known for portraying the character of Arya Stark in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, Maisie Williams, in a recent conversation, opened up about ‘House of the Dragon’, the upcoming spin-off show as she extended her support to friend Olivia Cooke, who essays an integral role in the much-awaited fantasy drama.

While ‘Game Of Thrones’ ended on a controversial note, leaving many fans disappointed, the trailer of ‘House of the Dragon’ left audience on the edge of their seats as HBO delves deep into the Targaryen clan and their legacy set 300 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’.

Talking about the upcoming HBO spin-off, Williams told Variety, “I’m really looking forward to it, actually. My friend Olivia [Cooke] is in it, and it’s been really interesting just chatting to her about the experience,” while extending her support. She even talked how ‘curious’ she is for the upcoming spin-off as she’ll get to see all the action from the sideline like other audience.

Based on George R. R. Martin book series A Song of Ice and Fire, the ‘Game of Thrones’ first premiered in 2011 and went on till 2019, before ending on a controversial note. But despite all the criticism, William managed to winning the audience with her stellar performance (as Arya Stark).

While the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ is coming to HBO on August 21, it’ll star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno in significant roles.

SEE ALSO: HBO Reveals Release Date For ‘House Of The Dragon’ And Some New Characters That You Can’t Miss

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'House Of The Dragon' Has Left Maisie Williams 'Curious'; Here's What She Has To Say About The Spinoff Show