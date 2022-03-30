House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones spin-off sets release date

Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has confirmed its release date.

The highly-anticipated prequel to the record breaking fantasy series will premiere on HBO in the US on 21 August.

Sky also confirmed that the series, which will feature ten episodes, will air in the UK a day later on 22 August.

House of the Dragon has been created by George RR Martin and Ryan J Condal and will show how House Targaryen became embroiled in civil war in the years before the start of Game of Thrones.

The series will be based on one of Martin’s spin-off novels, Fire and Blood.

Like the original show, House of the Dragon features an ensemble cast including former Doctor Who star Matt Smith, Dead Man’s Shoes star Paddy Considine and Notting Hill actor Rhys Ifans.

Other actors set for regular roles in the show include Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Graham McTavish.

Last month, Martin confirmed that filming on the series had wrapped.

On his blog, he wrote: “I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, colour timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”

