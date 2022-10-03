‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 7 Recap: Rising Tension In The Targaryen House Makes For The Best Episode Yet

House Of The Dragon is finally boiling over with the rising tension in the Targaryen house. For the past several episodes, for years in the storyline, Alicent, Rhaenyra, Viserys, and Daemon all have been inching towards their breaking out and it finally unleashed at Driftmark at the funeral of Laena Velaryon. In episode 6 we saw Laena order her dragon Vhagar to kill her, and he does as asked, offering her the death of a dragon rider. The new episode begins with dark shadows looming over Driftmark. as the entire Velaryon clan, Hightowers and Targaryens gather to pay their respects to Laena.

Apart from death, there is one other matter on everyone’s mind the legitimacy of Rhaenyra’s kids. Even during the sermon, Ser Vaemond (Wil Johnson) makes a backhanded comment about the Valyrian blood being thicker with salt. As he said it he looked at dark-haired Jacaerys ‘Jace’ and Lucerys ‘Luke’ (even their nicknames are not very Valyrian.) The scoff makes everyone else uncomfortable except Daemon who lets out a laugh making this worse. Rhaenyra attempts to explain herself to Daemon but with everyone’s eyes on them, she chooses to do it in the quiet of the night.

Meanwhile, Viserys understands his brother who just lost his wife, and has beautiful daughters that will always remind him of her. The King offers Daemon a chance to return home to Kings Landing to be part of the house council but to no avail. The kids of the family continue to have a hard time dealing with grief. Rhaenyra reminds Jacaerys that Laena was of their kin while the Strongs (who died in a mysterious fire) are not. Jace and Luke find some comfort in their cousins Baela and Rhaena, twin daughters of Daemon, they seem to have been building a bond for something good, or worse in terms of the Targaryen clan.

On the other hand, Alicent’s children have no bit of grief on their minds. Helaena is lost in her own world, Aegon has nothing but women and wine on his mind, but Aemond is fully prepared to take Laena’s dragon for himself. He sneaks out to ride Vhagar and claim him, a common practice among the passing of the dragon. Baela and Rhaena set out to take their mother’s dragon back but not alone, the ones fighting for them are Jace and Luke. However, the fight between the kids goes too far when Aemond calls Rhaenyra’s kids bastards, and in return, they claim his eye (who will, later on, become the Aemond One-Eye, the Kingslayer.)

The entire house erupts in worry, except one Ser Laenor Velaryon. All the kids reveal the real reason they claimed Aemond’s eye. The King is not happy with Rhaenyra’s virtue being questioned. Not only does he go on to dismiss the claims and demand the tongue of anyone who talks about it in the future, but he also lets down Alicent. She demands an eye for an eye pleading with Viserys for her children but when the King forbade Ser Cristian Cole from moving, she takes it upon herself to avenge her child. However, the only thing she gets in return is blood from Rhaenyra. Aemond assure her he got something more than his eye, a dragon for the House Hightower.

With sides chosen, Rhaenyra knows despite her father’s support once he is gone, she will be left with no one by her side and finally calls for her Uncle’s help Prince Daemon. After being abandoned by him more than once as a child, she still gives into her feelings for him and asks him to marry her. However, the only way they can tie the knot is if Laenor is dead. Their one romantic escapade finally ends up with them getting married along with the shots of a fake murder. Laenor and Rhaenyra, finally free of their promise to each other and the throne, ready to pursue their own lives with their true love.

