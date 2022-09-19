‘House of the Dragon’ ep. 5 review: Rhaenyra’s Decision Leads To A ‘Bloody’ Ending And Broken Hearts

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Ep 5 of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon’s fifth episode, We Light the Way, was perhaps the best episode from the series so far. The development of the plot and the characters was impeccable. It was reminiscent of the Game of Thrones too. However, there were also moments when one compares the book, Fire and Blood (on which this series is based), one realises that the show sometimes overexplains instead of leaving it to interpretations. But despite that, episode five is quite a joy.

Since Daemon is now keen on taking Rhaenyra as his wife, the question of his former partner surrounds the scandalous union. The only way to go ahead would be to either leave Rhaenyra or eliminate the source that binds him in holy matrimony. Guess which one he would opt for? Yup, the latter.

When one sees Lady Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford) for the first time in The Vale, where the Prince has come to visit her, one can only imagine why he does not feel affection for her. While she is comely, it seems his lack of attraction is because she is not, well, his “blood.” Even in the previous episodes, we have heard that she is not the perfect companion; we still don’t exactly know the ‘why’. It would have been nice if the previous episode had snippets of their equations.

Her death, while a very simply written scene, makes one wonder about the lack of dialogue between the two. Daemon just broods his way through until he kills her with a rock. Not the best weapon of choice for someone he consistently said he despises.

On the other hand, Rhaenyra and Viserys are on their way to meet the Velaryons. It is also here where Lord Corlys believes that his son “will change'” once he knows the comforts of “bedding a woman.” It depicts the issues many parents come across if their child identifies as queer. At the same time, he still wants the best for his son and hopes the name Velaryon carries on. He and Viserys strike a deal again, the child, irrespective of gender, will carry the family name before they ascend the throne, and after it, they must be called Targaryen. As a bonus, the marriage will unite two houses from Old Valyria, ushering in a new Age of Dragons—at least, according to King Viserys.

Even Rhaenyra and Laenor finally come to a consensus on the beach. It is where the show shines in terms of character development. Both know they have a duty to the throne and are ready to make a small sacrifice until this challenge is over. Rhaenyra’s personality changes—from a helpless child to a young woman who knows what power can do for her—giving her the happiness she craves for.

She and Laenor understand that both have very different palettes, referring to their choices in life. While she likes a duck (perhaps a reference to Daemon or Cristen Cole), Laenor’s appetite is different, referring to his affection for Joffrey (Solly McLeod). They knew their arrangements might not meddle in their personal affairs.

While returning, a deeply troubled Ser Cole proposes marriage to Rhaenyra as his guilt of breaking the sacred oath is evidently killing him. He believes that this is the only way to correct his honour. However, Rhaenyrs speaks of her arrangements with Laenor, which only infuriates Cole because he feels he is a “whore.”

His angst continues when he finally finds a companion in Alicent, who also feels betrayed by Rhaenyra. She finds out that a special tea’ was sent to her by the maester, and the promise she made to Alicent was to deceive her. Furious, both on Rhaenyra and Viserys (the latter is due to Otto Hightower losing his job), she confronts Ser Cole. The latter, already fighting his inner turmoil, admits that he has ‘soiled’ the Princess at her instigation. He requests Queen Alicent to be merciful while she announces his death sentence.

On the day Laenor and his family arrive to announce the wedding, which will take place after a week of festivities and tournaments, chaos ensues. Alice wears a green dress, which means she is declaring war because the colour represents that in her house. An enraged cousin of Rhae confronts a gleeful Daemon as he suspects the latter of the evil deed. But the Prince is unbothered and hopes to inherit the Runestone as they did not have any heirs.

In the midst of this, Joffrey learns of Ser Cole’s affections for the Princess and decides to speak to the King’s guard since they now come to an understanding. Little did he know that Cole is perhaps the most righteous character (as of yet in the show), and their discussion is like adding fuel to the fire, which is what it did.

While Rhaenyra is on the dance floor with Laenor, Daemon joins the populace. He meets Laena, whose flirting and beauty caught his attention. Their brief interactions may not mean anything now, but they may lead to something in the future. He then speaks to Rhaenyra, who insists he can take her as his wife since Rhae’s death. As they are discussing, Viserys looks at the two with suspicion. As Daemon grabs Rhaenyra’s face in his hand, a fight breaks out between them. Viserys, who is getting another attack, tells the new hand, Lord Lyonel Strong, to find the Princess in a sea of people. So one of his people picks Rhaenyra on her shoulder and carries her out.

When Laena comes closer, we realise the brawl is between Ser Cole and Joffery. Laenor runs to help Joffery, but Ser Cole punches him too. The latter even breaks Joffery’s arm when he tries to use a dagger against Ser Cole. While we do not know what exactly happened to lead to this fight, it seems like the little conversation between the two previously could have been the source.

In the end, Cole walks away as if nothing happened. Nobody stops him. Laenor cries over the death of his partner. That’s when both families decide that the two must get married instantly, as delay could lead to more rumours and gossip. A bleeding Laenor and a shaken Rhaenyra tie the knot in front of their parents. Just as the rituals are completed, Viserys collapses. We do not know whether he died or is severely unwell. But with the condition he was in, it surely means the former.

Ser Cole, on the other hand, finds himself near the Weirwood tree, where he lays his white cloak down, preparing to kill himself. He has not only broken the oath but also bashed an innocent to death. Even if Alicent is not sending him to his death, the guilt of what he has done weighs him down. But as he is about to run a blade through himself, Alicent appears. It’s clear that from hereon, the two are a pack. Ser Cole is indebted to Alicent, who he will protect in the coming years.

The episode ends with a rat drinking Joffer’s blood before the screen fades to black. According to the books, rats represent the ratcatcher Cheese while the blood symbolizes the butcher Blood, both of whom are hired as assassins by Daemon Targaryen and Mysaria later on.

There are multiple questions that the show leaves hanging. With Rhaenyra now married, what will Daemon do? What happens to Ser Cole and Alicent? Will Otto return now that the King may die? Does it mean Rhaenyra can finally get the throne? Well, the only way to find out is by watching the next episode.

