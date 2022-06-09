House of Representatives passes bill to raise minimum age for semiautomatic gun purchases

The US House of Representatives has passed a wide-ranging gun control bill in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

Despite legislation passing by a mostly party-line vote of 223-204, it has almost no chance of becoming law due to Republican opposition in the Senate.

The new measures would prohibit the sale of semiautomatic weapons to people under 21 and ban large-capacity magazines.

Senate Democrats need at least 10 Republicans on board to pass any new laws, and some have already called the bill an attack on constitutional rights to bear arms.

