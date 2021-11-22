House of Gucci: Ridley Scott responds to family’s criticism of the film

Ridley Scott has hit back at the Gucci family’s criticism of his forthcoming film, House of Gucci.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday (22 November), the director, 84, discussed the new movie that stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.

Reggiani previously said the film, which will be released later this week, is “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system”.

Responding to her comments, Scott has now said: “I don’t engage with that. You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another went to jail for tax evasion so you can’t be talking to me about making a profit. As soon as you do that you become part of the public domain.”

Reggiani has also previously criticised the film – which stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and more – for representing her family as “short, fat and ugly”.

House of Gucci, which is out on 26 November, is based on Sara Gay Forden’s nonfiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Read more about the real-life story here.

