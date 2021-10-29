House of Gucci: Fans react with excitement following the release of new trailer

A new trailer for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci is out and fans have heaped praise on its star, Lady Gaga.

The film, which is set to release on Thanksgiving, stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the former wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was the head of the Gucci fashion house in the Eighties.

Reggiani was convicted in 1998 for ordering her former husband’s murder. Gucci was shot dead in 1995 outside his office in Milan. The pair had split in 1985.

The plot of the film is based on the lead-up to the trial of Reggiani, who was convicted and imprisoned for 18 years for orchestrating the assassination.

The film also stars Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina.

The latest trailer shares a glimpse at the Gucci family’s tremendous wealth – and Patrizia’s plans to get her share of it.

It will be 35-year-old Gaga’s first movie since her acclaimed performance in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Fans have praised the singer for the glimpse they’ve seen of her performance, with some already claiming that she should be “nominated for an Oscar”.

“Lady Gaga goddamn, I’m damn sure she’s gonna get nominated again this time,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I am never going to shut up about this movie,” another fan added.

House of Gucci is scheduled for release in the US and the UK on 24 November and 26 November, respectively, with this year marking the 100th anniversary of the creation of the house of Gucci.

