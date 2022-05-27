'House Of Cards' Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault Of Three Men In UK

Posted on May 27, 2022 0 Comments0

House of Cards alum Kevin Spacey has been charged for four counts of sexual assault and one count of forceful ‘penetrative sexual activity without consent,’ against three men. The first accusations of sexual assault against Spacey emerged in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made sexual advances towards him in 1986 when he was 14 and the actor was 26. Following that Fifteen others then came forward alleging similar abuse. In a statement released ion the day of Rapp’s allegation, Spacey came out as gay.

SEE ALSO: Kevin Spacey tweets bizarre video after sexual assault charge

As per Variety, the decision was unveiled on Thursday by the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service. Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division said, “The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.”

She added, “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The alleged incidents reportedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one somewhere in western England in April 2013. Following the allegations against him, Spacey was fired from the popular show House of Cards. Here is how netizens reacted to Spacey’s charges.

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'House Of Cards' Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault Of Three Men In UK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *