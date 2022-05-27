'House Of Cards' Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault Of Three Men In UK

House of Cards alum Kevin Spacey has been charged for four counts of sexual assault and one count of forceful ‘penetrative sexual activity without consent,’ against three men. The first accusations of sexual assault against Spacey emerged in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made sexual advances towards him in 1986 when he was 14 and the actor was 26. Following that Fifteen others then came forward alleging similar abuse. In a statement released ion the day of Rapp’s allegation, Spacey came out as gay.

SEE ALSO: Kevin Spacey tweets bizarre video after sexual assault charge

As per Variety, the decision was unveiled on Thursday by the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service. Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division said, “The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.”

She added, “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The alleged incidents reportedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one somewhere in western England in April 2013. Following the allegations against him, Spacey was fired from the popular show House of Cards. Here is how netizens reacted to Spacey’s charges.

Kevin Spacey – fantastic actor and disgusting human being, 2 in one.

It’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in the real life.

Pity he was one of my favourite actors. Stupid man — Georgi is finally back #FBPE, WOKE (@NachevSiana) May 27, 2022

O.J. Simpson, R. Kelly, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Bill Cosby, Jussie Smollett, Tom Scotto, Steve Greenberg and Donna Rotunno are all horrible scumbag pieces of shit who’ve brought so much pain to so many people and they should be ashamed of themselves. — Zachary Marquez (@BurningExeter) May 24, 2022

the middle eastern guy who sits next to me at work just got a NYT notification and yelled “Kevin spacey was just accused of THREE MAN RAPES” — strict mommy wife (@bannedmommygf) May 26, 2022

It took 4 days for will smith to resign his academy membership because he would’ve been kicked out either way after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Let’s see how long it takes the academy to expel Kevin spacey https://t.co/FLD6debHDh — Lewis 🍿 (@lewisjwr) May 26, 2022

Over 15 people came forward accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault or harassment, some of them minors when Spacey approached them. He’s faced multiple lawsuits in the US and UK. He’s since starred in two movies currently in post-production. — Julie (@DailyJulianne) May 22, 2022

If Johnny Depp’s supporters care so much about male victims, why are they silent when Brenden Fraser, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Tony Goldwyn, Jimmy Bennett, Ricky Garcia and the many victims of Kevin Spacey, and Bryan Singer came forward about the abuse they experienced? — #IStandWithAmberHeard (@resilientheard) May 24, 2022

As a male victim of sexual violence at a young age, I’m so glad to see Kevin Spacey finally having to answer for the accusations against him. — Damien #FreePalestine (@Dams_Lefty) May 26, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'House Of Cards' Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault Of Three Men In UK