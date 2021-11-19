The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee blasted the verdict released on Friday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and called for the Justice Department to review the court decision.

Rep Jerry Nadler’s remarks veered sharply from the message issued by President Joe Biden, who unlike progressives said that he respected the jury’s decision.

Mr Nadler tweeted after Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges that the verdict was a “miscarriage of justice” that “sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ.”

“Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest,” argued the senior House Democrat.

Mr Biden moments earlier had addressed the jury’s decision on the White House lawn, telling reporters: “I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it.”

More follows…

Source Link House judiciary chair calls for DOJ to review Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘A miscarriage of justice’