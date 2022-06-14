The House January 6 committee has postponed its next hearing, originally scheduled for Wednesday, without explanation.

“The Select Committee hearing scheduled for Wednesday, June 15 has been postponed. The Select Committee’s next hearing will take place Thursday, June 16,” the committee said in a release.

More follows …

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link House January 6 committee postpones next hearing without explanation