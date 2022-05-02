House January 6 committee asks Reps Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson for information

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has requested interviews with Republican Representatives Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, and Ronny Jackson of Texas as part of its’ probe into the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

In a statement, Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney said the panel has found “several of our colleagues” are in possession of “information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances, and causes of January 6th”.

“As we work to provide answers to the American people about that day, we consider it a patriotic duty for all witnesses to cooperate,” they said. “We urge our colleagues to join the hundreds of individuals who have shared information with the Select Committee as we work to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th”.

In a letter to Mr Biggs, a former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Mr Thompson and Ms Cheney said they have several lines of inquiry they would like to discuss with the Arizona congressman.

They said the panel is “aware” of Mr Biggs’ participation in “certain planning meetings” with White House officials and other allies of former president Donald Trump in the weeks leading up to the 6 January 2021 riot by a mob of Mr Trump’s supporters, who hoped to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

In particular, Mr Thompson and Ms Cheney expressed interest in a 21 December 2020 meeting Mr Biggs “and several other” members of the Freedom Caucus attended.

“Testimony received by the Select Committee suggests that the discussion that day (and in subsequent meetings) addressed, among other things, a plan that Vice President Pence, as the presiding officer of the joint session on January 6th, would unilaterally refuse to count certain states’ certified electoral votes,” they wrote, adding that a California federal judge recently found it “more likely than not” that that plan — including Mr Trump’s efforts to pressure Mr Pence — “likely violated two provisions of federal criminal law”.

