A house has been destroyed and several others significantly damaged after an explosion in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

The force said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

Casualties have been reported but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, police said.

Footage on social media shows flames, damage and debris from a terraced red brick house.

Evacuations are taking place and people have been urged to avoid the area, with Dulwich Road and surrounding roads closed.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted: “We are currently dealing with a significant incident in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham.

“A large number of ambulances resources are at the scene along with @WestMidsFire and @WMPolice.

“The public are asked to keep away from the area to allow us to work.”

Source Link House destroyed and several others damaged in Birmingham explosion