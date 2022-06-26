House destroyed and several others damaged in Birmingham explosion, police says

One house has been destroyed while others have suffered significant damaged following an explosion in Birmingham, police have said.

West Midlands Police said there were reports of casualties following the blast, on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, but the number and severity of their injuries in unknown at this time.

Officers are also urging people in the area to immediately follow the instructions of first responders, while those nearby have been told to avoid the are altogether.

