Hottest day of the year confirmed for second day in a row

Thursday has been confirmed the hottest day of the year so far, topping yesterday’s height by 1.1C.

The temperature hit 29.3C at Heathrow in London, the Met Office confirmed, as Britain’s hot spell continued.

Friday is expected to be hotter still with 34C forecast in the southeast and temperatures pushing up to 30C across much of England and Wales.

Health officials have warned that the heat poses a danger to at-risk groups including the elderly and those with chronic health conditions including diabetes and Parkinson’s.

Several heat health warnings covering much of England have been issued for Friday by the UK Health Security Agency.

More follows…

