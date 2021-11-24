Hotel Chocolat Black Friday deals 2021: Best offers on the velvetiser, chocolates and more

Black Friday is nearly here, landing on 26 November this year. Being avid bargain hunters, we’re already eyeing up the big discounts across everything from beauty to home and kitchen, toys and tech.

Whether you’re shopping for stocking fillers or have your eye on a big splurge purchase, this is the time to snap up a serious saving. If you’re stuck for ideas, check out our expert deal round-ups, covering major retailers including Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis & Partners, all of which have already dropped early discounts. Just want to know about the most eye-popping savings? We’ll be bringing them together in our main Black Friday guide, which we’ll update right through to Cyber Monday.

For those with a sweet tooth, chocolate is an unrivalled pick, and where better to turn than Hotel Chocolat’s luxurious offerings? Spanning boxed chocolates, slabs, biscuits, chocolate subscriptions, vegan-friendly options, alcohol and more, there is truly something tasty for everyone.

Luckily for you, Hotel Chocolat has dropped Black Friday deals ahead of the big day itself. Read on for everything you need to know.

Does Hotel Chocolat take part in Black Friday?

Yes, Hotel Chocolat traditionally participates in the huge sales event, and 2021 is no different. It has unveiled some early discounts on its website.

Standout early-bird offers include a £23 saving on this huge chocolate bundle (was £78, now £55, Hotelchocolat.com) that’s brimming with sweet treats including a library of chocolate batons, truffles and hot chocolates.

You can save £24.50 on Hotel Chocolat’s Christmas collection too (was £79.50, now £55, Hotelchocolat.com), which includes eight festive favourites such as an espresso martini cream liqueur, batons and thin truffles.

Meanwhile, caffeine fans will lap up this half-price saving on the brand’s coffee pod sets. With each box containing 120 pods, the discount is available on a range of different roasts.

We are expecting Hotel Chocolat’s Black Friday discounts to get even bigger on the day itself, so stay tuned. In the past, the brand has offered a percentage discount over a set price – in 2020 that was 15 per cent off over £25.

Does Hotel Chocolat take part in Cyber Monday?

Hotel Chocolat does usually take part in Cyber Monday, which lands on 29 November 2021. We are eagerly awaiting further details ahead of the shopping event.

What we do know is that last year the brand’s voucher codes included £10 off a £50 purchase, £20 off £80, and £30 off a spend of £110 or more.

How much is Hotel Chocolat’s Black Friday discount?

Hotel Chocolat has unveiled early Black Friday savings across selected products. But we are still holding out for a site-wide discount on the big day, in keeping with previous Hotel Chocolat Black Friday offers.

While Hotel Chocolat has yet to discount the aforementioned velvetiser, Amazon has done the lord’s work by dropping a deal ahead of Black Friday, with a healthy 18 per cent discount available to snap up (was £109.95, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk).

An IndyBest favourite, our tester said it definitely takes things up a notch from the standard mix of milk and powder. “We loved the resulting hot chocolate from the velvetiser,” they said. “It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious.”

When is Hotel Chocolat’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Hotel Chocolat has started its Black Friday sale ahead of the big day. We’re expecting the brand to drop even more offers, so keep your eyes peeled.

What was in Hotel Chocolat’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year’s reductions saw 15 per cent off all purchases over £25, which meant nothing was left out of the offer and it could be applied to both individual and bulk buys adding up to that price.

We’d say this makes Black Friday an ideal opportunity to stock up on multiple yummy items ahead of Christmas.

How much is Hotel Chocolat’s delivery on Black Friday?

Hotel Chocolat’s standard delivery costs are set at £3.95 per single item and £4.95 for two or more items. Alternatively, there are slightly pricier options for next-day or Saturday delivery.

There hasn’t been any confirmation yet as to whether these charges will apply to Black Friday orders.

