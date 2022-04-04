Hosting a literary festival in Santa Fe, New Mexico is “blindingly obvious” decision, says city mayor Alan Webber.
Mr Webber told Independent TV he’s looking forward to “opening up to the world the gift of literature that is here in our city”.
The inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival will be taking place between 20-23 May 2022. For more on the festival visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website. To find out more about buying tickets click here.
Source Link Hosting a literary festival in Santa Fe ‘blindingly obvious’ says city’s mayor