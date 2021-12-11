Hospital worker was on her way home when she disappeared, police believe

A missing children’s hospital worker was last seen on a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint, police have said.

Petra Srncova, 32, a senior nurse assistant at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, has been missing since November 28.

She is thought to have left work at about 7.45pm that Sunday and withdrew the money before getting on a bus towards Elephant and Castle, south London.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Ms Srncova changed to another bus, travelling towards her home in Camberwell south London, and was last seen at about 8.22pm.

She is believed to have been wearing a green coat and was carrying a red backpack.

Ms Srncova was reported missing on Friday December 3 by a colleague. Her family in the Czech Republic have not heard from her, the force said.

The Evelina hospital said on Twitter: “We are extremely concerned about our valued colleague Petra who is missing. We want to encourage anyone who may have any information that could help to find her to contact the police.”

A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and is in custody.

Harriet Harman MP for Camberwell and Peckham, has called on the public to help search for Petra, and will help put up posters near her home on Saturday.

She will also hold a press conference in the area later on Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland, from the Central South Command Unit, said: “We continue to grow increasingly worried about Petra and we are doing everything we can to try and find her.

“Her disappearance is out of character and, of course, her loved ones are extremely concerned and want to know where she is.

“Please think about if you’ve seen her, or maybe come into contact with her. If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS033753.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Hospital worker was on her way home when she disappeared, police believe