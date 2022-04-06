Horseman rides 2,000 miles across Europe to raise money for refugees

A young horseman is riding almost 2,000 miles across Europe to raise money for a charity helping refugees from suffering mental drama, including those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Louis Hall, an actor from London, set off on March 24 and is to ride from the south of Italy to Cape Finisterre in Spain.

With Esso, his Persano horse, he is to ride alone for over 3 months, raising money for the Refugee Trauma Initiative.

The UK-based charity is operating on the borders of the Ukraine supporting displaced refugees and works to assist sufferers of ill mental health around the world

It develops tools and resources to help refugees, aid workers and organisations build approaches to manage stress, insecurity and trauma.

“We will aim for Cape Finisterre on the far west coast of Spain and we will not stop until we get there.” Mr Hall said.

“We will ride for everyone who has suffered at the hands of the Russian aggression and only do what we can at this moment in time; to try and raise funds and awareness for those who suffer from mental health illnesses and for the devastating trauma that the conflict in the Ukraine will, and has, caused upon innocent individuals, families, communities and upon such a beautiful country.”

The fund-raising ride, called the Big Hoof, is Mr Hall’s third charity ride. He raised nearly £40,000 by travelled 1147 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End in 2020 on a Highland pony in memory of his late friend, Leo Van Heyningen, who died from cystic fibrosis aged 26.

Last year he got back in the saddle to help Afghan families.

The Refugee Trauma Initiative stressed the importance of its work at this time and the importance of the funds raised: “A tragedy is unfolding in Ukraine and two million refugees have already fled to neighbouring countries. The impacts of this war will be felt for years in the minds and bodies of people.

“Chronic, toxic stress and the breakdown of protective networks make refugees, particularly children, vulnerable to the impacts of trauma, poor health, economic and life outcomes. We’ve seen this happen before.”

It continued: “Refugees’ stories don’t end when they escape violence and humanitarian crises take huge tolls on people’s mental health. People who have experienced conflict are more likely to be affected by depression, toxic stress and anxiety. Separation from support networks like family and friends can leave people feeling isolated and struggling to process their trauma.”

As well as an actor, Mr Hall is also a horse-riding instructor based in London. His journey can be followed on #thebighoof on Instagram and @thebighoof on Facebook

For more information click here.

