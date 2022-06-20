Horse pulling Princess Beatrice’s Royal Ascot carriage gets spooked

A horse pulling Princess Beatrice into Royal Ascot had to be calmed by handlers after it spooked and became agitated.

This video shows the horse bucking and pulling at its reins.

The Princess was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the final day of Ascot on Saturday (18 June).

An onlooker said that the horse spooked as the royal couple were disembarking from their carriage, and the rider on the horse showed “incredible horsemanship” as she prevented it from bolting.

