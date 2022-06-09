Horror footage shows rodents pouring on stage at Halsey’s flooded Maryland concert

Halsey’s Maryland stadium concert was cancelled on Wednesday night after a tornado warning forced fans to take shelter in bathrooms and extreme flooding inundated the venue.

Fans posted videos to social media showing rats emerging from the flooding and trying to get onto the stage.

Screams can be heard one one clip as a roadie tries to kick the rodents off the stage and down to where they are standing.

“There’s no way this halsey Maryland show is real,” Twitter user Amma mariee posted.

The concert at the Merriweather Pavilion in Columbia was initially delayed after severe downpours left the field and stands covered in several inches of water.

At 10pm the venue tweeted that the concert was being called off “due to weather-related technical difficulties”.

A weather warning for tornadoes and flash flooding had been issued in Columbia. And as thunderstorms rolled over the venue, some frightened fans took shelter in restrooms.

I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise. — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

After the cancellation, Halsey tweeted that she was “beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight”.

She said the concert would be rescheduled and will be “happening somewhere else ”.

