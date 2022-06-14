Hooters to open second UK location despite backlash

American restaurant chain Hooters has been given the green light to open a second restaurant in the UK, despite backlash calling the restaurant “degrading”.

The chain, which already has a restaurant in Nottingham that has been open for 21 years, will open its second outpost at Salford Quays in Greater Manchester.

The decision has so far faced opposition from locals, including Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

A new Hooters has also been opposed by the Women’s Equality Party, MP Rebecca Long-Bailey, and Barbara Keeley, MP for Worsely and Eccles South. The chain saw 91 objections to the application in total.

The new restaurant will be open from 9am to 11.30pm, seven days per week.

Hooters is famed for its waitstaff’s uniforms, which sees women wear short shorts and tight singlet tops.

The news follows plans announced in February to open an additional Hooters in Liverpool.

This plan was also faced with backlash, and saw a petition set up to block the restaurant opening that described the chain as “an archaic and chauvinistic brand and this type of venue is no longer reflective of today’s society”.

During a recent panel, Rachael Moss who will manage the Liverpool outlet, dismissed claims that the brand is “objectifying and exploiting women”.

“I am a mother with three children, two of which are small girls, and a qualified barrister,” Moss explained.

“The Hooters brand is empowering and celebrating beautiful, strong women. We thrive on making people happy and I am happy to take my children there. I am proud to be part of this venture.”

