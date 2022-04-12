Hooters employee claims she was forced to share room with women she didn’t know at The Masters

An employee at Hooters has claimed that when she worked at The Masters, a professional golf tournament in Georgia, she had to sleep on an air mattress in a room with other women she did not know.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Alexis, @alexiskindatexas, a waitress at Hooters, noted how she was working at The Masters for her job. However, upon travelling to Georgia to work the event, she said that she had to share an apartment with “girls [she didn’t] know” and they all had to sleep on “air mattresses”.

“When you come to work [at] The Masters and you’re sleeping on air mattresses in an apartment with girls you don’t know,” she wrote in the text over her video. She then filmed different angles of apartment, which showed multiple air mattresses on the floor and women standing in the bathroom.

Alexis further shared her displeasure with the living arrangement in the caption, where she wrote: “Low-key they did [us] dirty.”

As of 11 April, the video has more than 366,000 views, with Alexis noting in the comments that there were “four girls in one room” and that none of them were made “aware of the living quarters”.

Viewers in the comments were also stunned by Alexis’ situation. “You’d think [that] corporate would spend the money on some hotels,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “Wow that’s terrible!!”

Other people who said that they’ve worked at Hooters also chimed in, with some claiming they also had to sleep on air mattresses when at The Masters.

“Oh no they did that to us back in 2014,” one person wrote. “I left and went to Charleston with a couple girls instead.”

“As a Hooters girl that’s been in the game for nine years. this has and always will be what they do,” another comment reads.

Another viewer said: “HAHAH girl, they did this to us five years ago, I cannot believe it’s still the same.”

Although Hooters isn’t an official sponsor of golf tournament, the restaurant chain is quite involved at the event. As noted by guests at The Masters on TripAdvisor, Hooters sets up a large tent and serves food next to the main building. At the tournament this year, 55-year-old pro golfer John Daly set up his tent at Hooters to sell his merchandise to fans, as he has done every year since 1997, according to New York Post.

In another video, Alexis documented her trip to Georgia, which included a clip of Hooters’ tent at The Masters.

The Independent has reached out to Alexis and Hooters for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Hooters employee claims she was forced to share room with women she didn’t know at The Masters