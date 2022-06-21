Hong Kong floating restaurant hidden in secret location days before capsizing

Posted on June 21, 2022

Hong Kong’s famous Jumbo Floating Restaurant was towed away from its long-time home in Aberdeen Harbour.

After talks to save the struggling tourist attraction by donating it to Ocean Park failed, it was moved to an undisclosed overseas location on 14 June 2022.

The restaurant had been an iconic attraction of Aberdeen Harbour since 1976, but in June the kitchen barge connected to the restaurant capsized and, without further investments, the owners couldn’t keep the vessel up to government standards.

