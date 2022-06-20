Honestly, Nevermind: Drake releases surprise album

Posted on June 20, 2022 0

Drake‘s album announcement came as a surprise to fans on 16 June when the singer announced his new project Honestly, Nevermind.

Released at midnight, the Canadian rapper’s seventh studio album follows 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

However, The Independent’s review of Drake’s sixth album called it “bland and boring” and “90 minutes of him replicating the formula that has made him both a chart topper and a meme God”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Honestly, Nevermind: Drake releases surprise album