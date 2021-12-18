Homes evacuated and armed police called as man barricaded in flat

Posted on December 18, 2021 0

Several homes have been evacuated in a village in Fife after armed police were called to an incident where a man barricaded himself inside a flat.

Police were called to Kinglassie on Saturday morning and remained at the scene into the afternoon.

Photos shared on social media showed armed officers on the street as well as a burned-out car.

A street was closed off but police said there was no risk to the wider public.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman “Officers are currently at a property in Mina Crescent, Kinglassie, after a man barricaded himself within.

“Police were called around 7.35am this morning.

“There is no risk to the wider public, however a number of residents in the same block of flats have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Stagecoach said it had diverted a bus due to the incident.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Homes evacuated and armed police called as man barricaded in flat