Homeowners face biggest rise in mortgage payments since financial crisis

British homeowners face the biggest hike in mortgage payments since the financial crisis with interest rates already beginning to rise the day after Rishi Sunak’s Budget announcement, according to new analysis.

The average household on a standard variable rate mortgage will pay £510 more per year in 2023 as interest rates rise, the Liberal Democrats found.

Halifax said on Thursday it would put rates up on several of its mortgage deals by 0.2 percentage points from 1 November and Barclays announced a 0.35 percentage point hike. HSBC also said it would put rates up while NatWest increased its rates by 0.1 percentage points.

The rise will mean a further squeeze on household finances which are being hit with an estimated £3,000 per year in additional taxes as well as rising costs for essentials including energy and food.

Alongside the chancellor’s statement on Wednesday, the Office for Budget Responsibility published its forecasts for the UK economy, including a prediction that rising inflation will prompt the Bank of England to raise its key benchmark interest rate from 0.1 per cent to 0.75 per cent by the end of 2023. Under the OBRs worst-case scenario rates would jump to 3.5 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats calculated that an average borrower currently paying 3.26 per cent on a variable mortgage will see their monthly payments go up by £42 a month, or £510 over a year. That would equate to a 13 per cent increase in their annual mortgage payments A borrower on a fixed rate mortgage of 2 per cent would pay £300 a year more.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey MP said: “This Conservative Chancellor has created the perfect storm. This is now the worst time in a generation to be a homeowner.

“British homeowners face the toxic cocktail of interest rate rises, house prices surges, and council tax hikes just around the corner.

“This ghastly forecast should send a shiver down the Chancellor’s spine. The way he brushed off the cost of living crisis in the budget was careless and completely out of touch with the country. If he can’t get a grip on this cost of living crisis, how on earth is he going to cope with a mortgage crisis?

“People who work hard and play by the rules deserve a fair deal. Enough is enough, it is time to scrap the tax hikes, solve this cost of living crisis and defuse this ticking mortgage timebomb.”

