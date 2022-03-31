The Home Office runs the risk of another Windrush scandal if it doesn’t implement further “systemic and cultural” changes, an inspection report has found.

Independent expert Wendy Williams said that the department was at a “tipping point”, between making the changes necessary and losing focus.

Commenting on her findings, Ms Williams added: “It may only be a matter of time before it faces another difficult outcome.”

Pressed on whether the Home Office could see a repeat of the Windrush scandal, she said: “The department runs the risk of another incident whatever that entails and I think my report speaks for itself.”

In the report, Ms Williams concluded that she was “disappointed by the lack of tangible progress or drive to achieve the cultural changes required”.

Wendy Williams was appointed in 2018 to investigate the causes of the Windrush scandal, which saw people with a right to live in the UK wrongfully detained or deported to the Caribbean.

Her initial review into the failings found that the Home Office had demonstrated “institutional ignorance and thoughtlessness” towards the issue of race.

More to follow..

Source Link Home Office ‘runs risk of another Windrush’ if it doesn’t implement further change, independent reviewer says