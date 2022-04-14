Home Office minister denied UK would send asylum seekers to Rwanda just eight days ago

The UK government’s minister for refugees claimed there was “no possibility” of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda just eight days ago.

Lord Harrington’s comments have resurfaced on the day that Boris Johnson announced a plan to send migrants to east Africa for processing.

“If it’s happening in the Home Office on the same corridor that I’m in, they haven’t told me about it,” he said of the suggestion, which has since been confirmed.

“We’re having difficulty enough getting them from Ukraine to our country, there’s no possibility of sending them to Rwanda.”

