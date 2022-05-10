The Home Office has admitted that LGB refugees who are deported to Rwanda could be persecuted on the basis of their sexual orientation – but it plans to send them there anyway.

The department’s equality impact assessment for the policy, published on Monday night, states that there are “concerns” over the treatment of some LGBTQI+ people in the east African country, and that investigations point to “ill treatment” of this group being “more than one off”.

However it still plans to include gay, lesbian and bi-sexual refugees among those sent to Rwanda, stating that “monitoring arrangements will be in place” and that the government will “take into account further evidence over the course of the partnership”.

More follows..

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Home Office admits LGBT refugees sent to Rwanda could face sexual persecution