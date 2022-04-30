Hollywood star Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Ukraine’s medical institute

Posted on April 30, 2022

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the Lviv region in Ukraine on Saturday.

She visited a medical institution and talked to staff and local officials about the impact of the conflict on their lives.

She also met children caught up in the Russian missile strike on the railway station near Kramatorsk that took place at the beginning of April and killed over 50 people, according to the head of Lviv regional state administration.

Source Link Hollywood star Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Ukraine’s medical institute