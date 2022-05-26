Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey charged with four sexual assaults

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 62-year-old has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.
It follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its previous investigation into the actor.
