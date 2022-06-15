Holly Willoughby’sThis Morning outfits are hugely popular – and this week has been no exception.

So far, the presenter has served up some serious summer wardrobe inspiration, from a salmon-coloured midi dress from LK Bennett to an entirely high street outfit consisting of our new favourite shirt and denim skirt combo.

For today’s show, the presenter opted for a gorgeous pink, floral midi from Albaray, an affordable, sustainable brand that she has worn countless times before.

The label launched last year and is the brainchild of ex-Warehouse executives. The ethos is all about prioritising environmentally-friendly practices, particularly when it comes to its fabrics.

Owing to its pocket-friendly price and eco-conscious nature, not to mention the charming design, we think this one is going to be a massive hit among Holly’s legion of fans. To make sure you don’t miss out, here’s how you can buy the heatwave-ready look.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a floral pink midi dress from sustainable brand Albaray, and it costs just £89.

The design of this dress is just gorgeous. It features a square neckline and ruffled detailing at the hem and comes in a pretty floral pink print. It’s the ideal throw-on-and-go summer dress that you’ll want to wear all season long. Better still, the brand claims it is made using responsibly sourced cotton.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

