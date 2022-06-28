Holly Willoughby’s back in floral print, but this time with a twist

We have our regular morning routine down now with showering, brushing our teeth and getting ready for work all part of daily life. But, there’s always room for a new habit to start creeping in and ours – along with countless others – is checking in on what Holly Willoughby is wearing on This Morning.

Hosting the show since 2009, we’ve seen Holly’s style evolve for over a decade now, watching the presenter wear everything from broderie anglaise midi dresses to the occasional trouser or two. We may be biased – following the current trends ourselves – but it’s her more recent looks that have really caught our eye.

From a beautiful blue dress she wore this week to a statement shirt, the presenter expertly toes the line between smart and casual and, in our opinion, always looks elegant while doing so.

Unlike some other celebrities, Holly Willoughby is a huge fan of the UK high street, meaning many of her outfits are within our budget. Core brands include LK Bennett, Karen Millen and La Redoute, with the latter also being today’s retailer of choice.

So, keep reading below to shop the La Redoute floral mini dress with a bit of a twist.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

A big fan of La Redoute, Holly has opted for the brand on numerous occasions. But, while she usually goes for a midi-length style, this morning she sported a mini option with a lovely crossover side button-up detail, giving the standard floral number a nice design twist.

Floral buttoned wrapover dress with short puff sleeves: £55, Laredoute.co.uk

(Laredoute.co.uk)

At £55, this dress is a staple summer staple piece that can be worn year after year with sandals, trainers, heels or even layered up over a cream rollneck and knee-high boots for colder months. Made from viscose and machine washable at 30 degrees, it looks easy to care for and is sure to make a great addition to your wardrobe whether on holiday, having a meal with friends or a barbecue.

The front wrap over style, puff sleeves and button-up side take it just a step beyond your regular floral tea dress.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

