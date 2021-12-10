Holly Willoughby responds to claims she doesn’t get along with Phillip Schofield: ‘I’ve read those things’

Holly Willoughby has addressed reports of a “toxic” rift with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

In 2019, it was reported that the presenting duo’s working relationship had become “strained”.

While ITV dismissed the claims, which suggested Schofield was “jealous” of Willoughby replacing Ant McPartlin on the 2018 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, both Schofield and Willoughby denied the reports at the press launch for Dancing on Ice.

At the time, Willoughby told reporters: “You couldn’t do the amount of hours of TV that we do with each other without getting on,” and she’s now addressed these reports in an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

In the episode set to air Saturday (11 December), Ross mentioned the reports. Willoughby replied: “I’ve read those things, too. It hurts sometimes, because it’s so unfair and untrue, so it’s difficult sometimes. We’re just incredibly lucky.”

She added: “I do really love him. I really love him.”

Talking about whether there is any truth to the rumours she’s planning on leaving the ITV series, the presenter said she “never thinks like that”.

Holly Willoughby said reports of a rift with Phillip Schofield ‘hurts sometimes’ (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“The show changes so much, I think that’s the beauty of This Morning. Recently, it’s had the highest ratings it’s had in 15 years. It’s doing really, really well which is extraordinary for a show that’s been around for as long as it has. And I think because it changes and it evolves and it adapts.

“But I think that show has something to teach us a little bit; as long as we keep evolving and changing and moving on and happy to flow with things.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday 11 December at 10.05pm on ITV.

