Holland boss Louis van Gaal reveals he has prostate cancer

Holland manager Louis van Gaal has announced on Dutch television that he has been battling prostate cancer.

The former Manchester United boss, 70, told RTL on its Humberto show on Sunday (April 3) while discussing a documentary about his life.

“I’ve been through a lot with illnesses, including with my own wife. So that’s just part of life… [I] as a human being have probably become richer because of all those experiences,” Van Gaal said.

