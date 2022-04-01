Hogwarts Legacy release date for Playstation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch – everything we know so far

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world Harry Potter tie-in developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive which will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts as we’ve not seen them before.

Set before the events of Fantastic Beasts, players will attend Hogwarts in the 19th century as a customisable student in one of the four main houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

The avatar student will be entering the school of wizardry in their fifth year, making them something of a late-bloomer in the magic world, but who is capable of manipulating ancient magic. There’s a sudden resurgence in this forgotten magic and it’s up to players to find its source as well as the people who are trying to harness it.

As Hogwarts Legacy is set set before any of the books or films, the main cast of characters will remain absent but a handful of familiar faces are set to make an appearance, including Nearly Headless Nick and Peeves the poltergeist.

During a Playstation State of Play event, the wizardly role-playing game was finally given a release date as well as confirmation of which platforms the game would be playable on.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ release date

Hogwarts Legacy was originally revealed in September 2020 with a release date set for some time in 2021. But like many games scheduled for release during the pandemic, this was pushed back into 2022.

During Playstation’s live-stream of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay, a release window of “holidays 2022” was given, meaning that we can expect to see the new game released sometime before Christmas.

That is, however, providing that the game isn’t delayed again.

Which platforms will ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ appear on?

Hogwarts Legacy was originally slated to appear on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC.

However with a new release date in the calendar, Avalanche Software has also confirmed that the game will be appearing on the Nintendo Switch. It’s currently unclear if this will be a physical/downloadable version of the game or if it will be a cloud-based version of the game, such as the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames then try one of these codes:

Looking for some Harry Potter-themed Lego? This Hedwig set is on sale right now

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Hogwarts Legacy release date for Playstation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch – everything we know so far