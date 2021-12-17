Hocus Pocus 2: Disney+ 2022 trailer features first clip of long-awaited sequel

Hocus Pocus fans have been treated to a first look at the film’s sequel in a new trailer for Disney Plus’s 2022 content.

On Thursday (16 December), a compilation video dropped teasing all the new TV shows and films coming to the streaming platform next year.

One clip showed a moment from Hocus Pocus 2, which is due for release on the platform next year.

In it, the Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) are back in the land of the living, terrorising crowds at a carnival.

Hocus Pocus 2 is a follow-up to the 1993 Halloween film, with a description of the sequel reading “three young women [who] accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world”.

News of the new film was first announced in May, with Midler tweeting: “Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years … But we’re BACK!”

Other new footage shown in the Disney Plus teaser included Marvel shows Ms Marvel and She-Hulk as well as Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to be released later this month.

It was also confirmed that the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, would be released next year.

