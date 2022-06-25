HMS Prince of Wales returns to UK shores after Nato exercises

Well-wishers lined the harbour walls to welcome home HMS Prince of Wales as it returned from exercises in its role as the Nato command ship.
The Royal Navy‘s 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier sailed into Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, on Saturday, having operated alongside Spain’s aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Cadiz.
A navy spokesperson said the Nato task force – made up of 20 ships from six nations – was assembled to show the alliance’s commitment to the region’s prosperity and security ahead of the Nato Madrid summit.
