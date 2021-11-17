H&M Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on dresses, kids clothing, home decor and more

For any fashion lover, high street stalwart H&M is something of a mothership for lovers of affordable style, loved for its trend-led, yet exceptionally wearable pieces – such as its versatile dresses, jeans and winter coats.

Not to mention its many designer diffusion lines, which has seen it collaborate with the likes of Versace, Karl Lagerfeld and The Vampire’s Wife, a move which many consider to have democratised fashion, making designer clothing available to all. So unsurprisingly, H&M’s Black Friday sale is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the season.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

The brand has previously come under fire for being a large part of the fast-fashion problem, which has led to exploitation of factory workers abroad, together with 10,000 items of clothing being sent to landfill every five minutes.

However the brand has worked hard to clean up its image over the past few years, with many sustainability initiatives including a sustainable range called H&M Conscious, together with a garment recycling programme and implementing a fair wages agreement with all of its suppliers. We’re huge fans of its new recycled denim collection that features 100 per cent recycled fabrics, threads, labels and pocketing. We’re hoping to see these sustainable efforts expand across its whole line.

H&M also has a coveted homeware range, featuring key pieces to brighten up any living space without breaking the budget.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping tabs on deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them. And if you can’t wait until 26 November, H&M also has some fantastic discounts on its bestselling items – you can read more about them below.

All set for your new season style update? Here’s what we know about H&M’s Black Friday sale so far.

Read more:

Does H&M take part in Black Friday?

While details are still under wraps, H&M has confirmed on its website that its Black Friday sale will be going ahead this year, which we hope will be updated with more concrete details soon.

H&M regularly participates in the Black Friday shopping event (we imagine there would be an outcry among fashion fans if they didn’t) could always be relied upon for a decent Black Friday offer, with some amazing discounts on many of its cult items.

On its website, the brand is urging customers to download the app to get a head start on its Black Friday sale, much like Zara does with its offering. It advises you to “download the app, start saving your favourites, activate push notifications and be first in line,” suggesting that it will launch its sale on the app before its website.

In the meantime, we will be updating this page with more details as they come in, so make sure to bookmark it to be first off the starting blocks.

Does H&M take part in Cyber Monday?

Again, no details have been confirmed as yet, but given the brand regularly participates in Cyber Monday each year, we can safely assume it will again this year.

How much is H&Ms Black Friday discount?

While no details have been revealed as of yet, we expect H&M to offer blanket discounts in its Black Friday sale, with codes for a percentage off all stock which we hope will include new-season items (as it did last year).

When is H&M’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday is always the last Friday of November, and this year it falls on the 26 November, with the event running through to Cyber Monday on the 28. As explained above, eager shoppers can get a head start on H&M’s Black Friday sale by downloading the app and turning on notifications.

If you can’t wait that long, there’s currently a 50 per cent off sale on selected items, including a statement silver pleated skirt (£16, Hm.com) down from £34.99, together with a chic biker jacket (£23, Hm.com) previously £34.99.

What was in H&M’s Black Friday sale last year?

Rather than make us rummage through the sale rails to find the best bargain, the brand made its 2020 Black Friday event considerably less stressful by dropping a promo code for 20 per cent off absolutely everything. So you could treat yourself so some new season gems or anything that took your fancy for a fifth less than the regular retail price.

How much is H&M’s delivery on Black Friday?

H&M charges £3.99 for standard delivery (which is waived if you’re a plus member or spending £20 or more), while next day delivery costs £5.99 and click & collect is £3.99 (again, it’s free for plus members of if you spend over £20).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on women’s clothing and other fashion offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link H&M Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on dresses, kids clothing, home decor and more