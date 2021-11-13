‘History was made today’: Sam Asghari celebrates fiancée Britney Spears’s conservatorship triumph

Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari is helping to lead the celebrations after she was released from the conservatorship that has controlled her life for almost 14 years.

Yesterday (Friday 12 November), Judge Brenda J Penny brought an end to the controversial conservatorship at a hearing in California.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” said Judge Penny.

Moments after the decision was made, Asghari, a personal trainer and actor, posted a solid pink square from his Instagram account with the word “FREEDOM” written across it.

“History was made today. Britney is Free!” he wrote in the caption.

Spears herself said upon hearing the news that she would “cry for the rest of the day” out of joy at being freed from the legal arrangement.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!,” she wrote, as she used the hashtag “#FreedBritney” for the first time.

“Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????”

Fans celebrated outside the courthouse and around the world in the wake of the news, with media outlets citing the “carnival-like” atmosphere.

Spears’s celebrity supporters also sent messages of love and congratulations to the pop star.

“I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue,” Spears’s friend, Paris Hilton, tweeted. “BritneySpears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!”

